Soccer-Bayern sign Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus
Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:44 IST
Bayern Munich have signed Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a deal until 2027, the German Bundesliga champions said on Tuesday.
"De Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundesliga
- Herbert Hainer
- Dutch
- Matthijs de Ligt
- Juventus
- Bayern Munich
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
Dutch farmers protest by blocking supermarket distribution centres
Large portion of Dutch-era District Engineer's Office Building in Patna demolished
Man suspected of organising killing of Dutch crime reporter arrested
Dutch review government art collection for possible Nazi plunder