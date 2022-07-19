Left Menu

Iran's Raisi supports political solution to Syrian crisis - TV

Iran supports a political solution to Syria's crisis, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech to a three-way summit with Russia and Turkey on the Syrian conflict in Tehran on Tuesday "Syria's fate should be decided by its people, without foreign intervention ... powerful presence of the Syrian army will help maintaining the country's integrity," Raisi said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-07-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 23:41 IST
Iran's Raisi supports political solution to Syrian crisis - TV
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran supports a political solution to Syria's crisis, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech to a three-way summit with Russia and Turkey on the Syrian conflict in Tehran on Tuesday

"Syria's fate should be decided by its people, without foreign intervention ... illegitimate presence of occupying U.S. forces destabilises Syria ... powerful presence of the Syrian army will help maintaining the country's integrity," Raisi said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
3
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global
4
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022