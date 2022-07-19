Iran's Raisi supports political solution to Syrian crisis - TV
Iran supports a political solution to Syria's crisis, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised speech to a three-way summit with Russia and Turkey on the Syrian conflict in Tehran on Tuesday "Syria's fate should be decided by its people, without foreign intervention ... powerful presence of the Syrian army will help maintaining the country's integrity," Raisi said.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-07-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 23:41 IST
"Syria's fate should be decided by its people, without foreign intervention ... illegitimate presence of occupying U.S. forces destabilises Syria ... powerful presence of the Syrian army will help maintaining the country's integrity," Raisi said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Porter)
