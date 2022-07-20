Insurance firm employee raped by 'clients' in Gurugram hotel

A woman employee of an insurance company was allegedly raped by two men in a hotel where she was called by them to buy a policy on Tuesday, police here said.

An FIR has been registered at Bhondsi Police Station against both accused, Vikas Jaggu and Jitendra Chaudhary, police said. According to the complaint, the victim, who hails from Sonipat and lives in Gurugram, had sold an insurance policy to Jaggu in 2019, and had helped him get the claim money after the death of his mother.

She said she had been getting calls from Jaggu for the last 15 days for a policy of Rs 30 lakh a friend of his wanted to buy from her.

She said on Tuesday she went to a hotel in Bhondsi where Jaggu had asked her to meet, where Jaggu and his friend Chaudhary raped her.

“Following the complaint of the woman, an FIR of gangrape has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said Inspector Devender Mann, SHO, Bhondsi Police Station.

