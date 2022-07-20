Putin: Russia, Iran, Turkey committed to normalisation in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia, Iran and Turkey were committed to continue efforts on "normalisation" of the situation in Syria.
Speaking after meeting with leaders of Turkey and Iran in Tehran, Putin said the countries agreed to continue consultations on Syria.
Putin added that Russia and Iran discussed usage of national currencies in bilateral settlements. (
