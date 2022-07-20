Left Menu

Indonesian court rejects call to legalize medicinal marijuana

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 20-07-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 09:53 IST
Indonesian court rejects call to legalize medicinal marijuana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law that would have paved the way for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use, a panel of nine judges ruled.

The review was filed in 2020 by several civil society organizations and three mothers of children with cerebral palsy who had advocated for legalizing medicinal marijuana to treat the condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022