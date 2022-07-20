Indonesian court rejects call to legalize medicinal marijuana

Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law that would have paved the way for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use, a panel of nine judges ruled.

The review was filed in 2020 by several civil society organizations and three mothers of children with cerebral palsy who had advocated for legalizing medicinal marijuana to treat the condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)