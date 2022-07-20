Britain says Russia's Donbas offensive makes 'minimal gains'

Russia's offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region continues to make minimal gains as Ukrainian forces hold the line, British military intelligence said on Wednesday. The Antonovskiy bridge over the Dnieper River that was struck by Ukrainian forces is probably still usable, Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

"It is highly likely that the bridge remains usable – but it is a key vulnerability for Russian Forces," the ministry added in the regular bulletin.

