J'khand policewoman on vehicle checking drive mowed down by pickup van

A woman police official engaged in a vehicle checking drive near the Jharkhand capital Ranchi was mowed down by a pickup van on Thursday, an officer said.

Sandhya Topno, a 32-year-old Sub Inspector of Police, was conducting the vehicle checking drive at Tupudana on the outskirts of Ranchi, when the speeding vehicle knocked her down and fled.

''She was immediately taken to Ranchi's RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences). She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital,'' Tupudana police station in charge Kanhaiya Singh told PTI.

An eye-witness said that the SI raised her hand from a distance to stop the pickup van but the driver ran her over.

The incident occurred a day after a deputy superintendent of police probing illegal mining was killed in Haryana’s Nuh district when a truck he had signalled to stop drove into him.

