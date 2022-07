CAICT:

* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA +9.1% Y/Y TO 27.48 MILLION HANDSETS IN JUNE Source text for Eikon: http://www.caict.ac.cn/kxyj/qwfb/qwsj/202207/P020220720605798682006.pdf

