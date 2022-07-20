Left Menu

Cop run over by truck in Gujarat's Anand district

PTI | Anand | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:23 IST
A police constable was run over by a truck while trying to stop it during vehicle checking in Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday early morning, an official said.

The incident took place around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town. A container truck hit constable Karansinh Raj (40) when he tried to wave it down, said deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai.

''He was grievously injured and died in a hospital around 11.30 am,'' Desai said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind and search was on for him, the official said.

