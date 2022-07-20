Cop run over by truck in Gujarat's Anand district
- Country:
- India
A police constable was run over by a truck while trying to stop it during vehicle checking in Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday early morning, an official said.
The incident took place around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town. A container truck hit constable Karansinh Raj (40) when he tried to wave it down, said deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai.
''He was grievously injured and died in a hospital around 11.30 am,'' Desai said.
The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind and search was on for him, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Desai
- Anand
- Karansinh Raj
- Superintendent of Police D H Desai
- Gujarat
- Borsad
ALSO READ
'Mind Master': New edition of Viswananthan Anand's memoir to release on July 15
ICRA appoints Anand Iyer as Group Chief Technology Officer
Maha: Former MP Anandrao Adsul quits as Shiv Sena leader
NSE co-location case: CBI opposes Anand Subramanian's bail
Maha: Former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul quits his party post