UK court says judicial review into government's Rwanda deportation will begin in September
A judicial review into the legality of the British government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda will start on Sept. 5, London's High Court said on Wednesday.
Under an agreement struck in April, Britain will send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to the East African country.
Migrants and charities are bringing a judicial review to challenge the policy's lawfulness.
