Arms case: NIA conducts searches in TN

PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday held searches at a Sri Lankan refugees camp here in connection with an arms recovery case in Kerala.

A team of NIA officials from Kochi were involved in the searches and they also held enquiries with some of the inmates, police said.

Searches were reportedly also held in Chennai. A huge haul of drugs, Ak-47 rifles and live ammunition were recovered from a boat off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian Sea in Kerala last year and the some persons had been arrested earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

