Arms case: NIA conducts searches in TN

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday held searches at a Sri Lankan refugees camp here in connection with an arms recovery case in Kerala.

A team of NIA officials from Kochi were involved in the searches and they also held enquiries with some of the inmates, police said.

Searches were reportedly also held in Chennai. A huge haul of drugs, Ak-47 rifles and live ammunition were recovered from a boat off Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian Sea in Kerala last year and the some persons had been arrested earlier.

