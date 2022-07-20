Left Menu

More than 9.5 million border crossings from Ukraine since invasion: UN agency

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:44 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 9.5 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Wednesday.

A total of 9,547,969 border crossings from Ukraine have been recorded since Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

