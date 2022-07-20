'Metoo' plaint: "Leena Manimekalai won't respond to summons"

The undertaking given by lyricist and film maker Leena Manimekalai's brother to the effect that his sister will not drag-on the defamation proceedings pending before a lower court against Susi Ganeshan is not valid in law, the counsel representing the Tamil film director told the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

When the petition from Manimekalai to transfer the defamation case pending against her before a local court came up for further hearing today, Ganeshan's counsel Ilam Barathi told Justice N Sathish Kumar that Manimekalai, who had got herself entangled with legal issues over her the depiction of Goddess Kali in a recent documentary, had remarked she has no faith in Indian justice delivery system.

She had said India was not a safe place to live in and all this would go to show that she has no faith in the judiciary and would not respond to the summons issued by this court, he contended.

Following a direction by the judge on the last occasion asking Manimekalai to give an undertaking that she would not drag the defamation case and co-operate with the lower court proceedings, it was her brother who did so, the counsel pointed out and added that the same is not legally acceptable. Though the Supreme Court in December 2021 had directed the Magistrate court to complete the trial in the defamation case within four months, there was no progress in the matter. She had approached the High Court to transfer the case to some other court claiming the magistrate was biased. She was thus dragging the matter for years, he contended.

The judge adjourned the matter by four weeks.

Ganeshan had earlier moved the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Saidapet in the city with a defamation petition against Manimekalai for her 'Me too' sexual harassment allegations against him in 2019. He claimed her accusations were baseless and aimed at tarnishing his name and reputation in the film industry.

He also moved the High Court with an application seeking to restrain Manimekalai and others from making any allegation against him. He had also demanded a compensation of Rs 1.10 crore to be paid collectively by the defendants. And Justice Abdul Quddhose on January 20 had restrained the Manimekalai and others from making or publishing defamatory statements against Ganeshan.

