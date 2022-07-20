Left Menu

Hisar DSP's last rites to be performed in Sarangpur on July 21

Singh is survived by his wife, a married daughter, and a son, according to Bishnoi.His daughter is an officer in a bank in Bengaluru.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:05 IST
The last rites of the Haryana police officer who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh will be performed in Sarangpur, his native village, in Hisar district on Thursday, a family member said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh who was investigating illegal stone-mining was killed in Nuh on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him.

Singh's son is in Canada for higher education. He will reach Wednesday night. Singh’s last rites will be performed in Sarangpur on Thursday, his elder brother Dr Makhan Singh, a retired principal from a government College in Hisar, said on Wednesday.

Ashok Kumar Bishnoi, Singh's younger brother, who lives in Kurukshetra, on Tuesday said their entire family went into a state of shock when they got to know about the incident and has been in disbelief since.

Singh is survived by his wife, a married daughter, and a son, according to Bishnoi.

His daughter is an officer in a bank in Bengaluru.

