BRIEF-India May Allow Sugar Mills To Export More To Prevent Defaults - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 21:15 IST
July 20 (Reuters) -

* INDIA MAY ALLOW SUGAR MILLS TO EXPORT MORE TO PREVENT DEFAULTS - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT IS CONSIDERING ALLOWING ADDITIONAL SALES OF 1 MILLION TO 1.2 MILLION TONS OF SUGAR FOR THE YEAR ENDING SEPT. 30 - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3cwcbDu Further company coverage: [ ]

