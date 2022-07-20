Indian Army rescues four injured in Rajouri road mishap

The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued three people along with the driver after a goods carrier vehicle lost control in Jammu and Kashmir's Khorinar. According to the reports of the Indian Army, a goods carrier vehicle, whose driver has been identified as Abdul Sattar, lost control and rolled down the road at the Line of Control at Khorinar.

All the injured were immediately rescued by Indian Army teams from the nearby Rashtriya Rifles unit and were administered first aid and later were taken to Rajouri for further treatment. The Indian Army was appreciated by family members of the victims and locals for their prompt response and help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)