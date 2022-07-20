LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S., Canada request dispute talks over Mexican energy policies

The latest in Latin American politics today:

U.S., Canada request dispute talks over Mexican energy policies WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY - The United States has requested dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under a regional trade deal over Mexican energy policies that it considers discriminatory and says "undermine" American firms and U.S.-produced energy.

The request, announced by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, marks the most serious dispute between Washington and Mexico City since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade took effect two years ago. If unresolved, it could ultimately lead to punitive U.S. tariffs. Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador later said at a regular news conference "there is no problem" and that his government was acting in line with Mexican laws, but they will analyze the complaint.

Canada also said it would launch its own consultations with Mexico over the issue. Colombia's congress begins new session with ambitious reform agenda

BOGOTA - Colombia's congress opens its new session today, with a slate of ambitious tax-and-spend and other legislation on the horizon under incoming President-elect Gustavo Petro, intended to combat poverty and inequality. Petro, a 62-year-old economist and long-time senator, will take office on Aug. 7 and will be the first leftist president to head the Andean country, where nearly half the population lives in poverty. A tax reform meant to raise $11.6 billion annually to fund social programs will be the legislature's first priority, Senator Roy Barreras, who will head congress for the next year, told Reuters.

Turkey postpones president's visit to Mexico Turkey has postponed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Mexico scheduled for the end of July, Mexico's foreign ministry confirmed today in a statement.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard first announced the visit earlier this month, calling the planned meeting between Erdogan and his Mexican counterpart, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an opportunity to build stronger ties around trade and tourism. Fired minister accuses Peru’s Castillo of obstructing justice

A former Peruvian Cabinet member, who was abruptly fired on Tuesday night after just two weeks in the role, has accused Peruvian President Pedro Castillo of obstructing graft investigations into close allies. Mariano Gonzalez served as minister of the interior, overseeing the national police and had recently appointed a special police squad to ramp up efforts to investigate and capture political allies of Castillo over graft claims. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

