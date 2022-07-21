Russia's expanded goals in Ukraine reflect what U.S. has warned about -State Department

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said that Russia's expanded military focus in Ukraine to annex parts of the country beyond the eastern Donbas region is what the Biden administration has warned about.

"This war is nothing more than a war of territorial conquest," Price said at a briefing in reaction to comments issued by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

