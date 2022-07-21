Russia's expanded goals in Ukraine reflect what U.S. has warned about -State Department
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 00:06 IST
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said that Russia's expanded military focus in Ukraine to annex parts of the country beyond the eastern Donbas region is what the Biden administration has warned about.
"This war is nothing more than a war of territorial conquest," Price said at a briefing in reaction to comments issued by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to Ohio, spotlighting rescued pensions for millions
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc needs to prepare for a 'complete cut-off' from Russian gas, reports AP.
WRAPUP 2-'No safe place' from Russian artillery as offensive underway in Ukraine's Donetsk