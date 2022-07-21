Left Menu

Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York, attended by family

The funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York on Wednesday. Her funeral was attended by Donald Trump and his current wife Melania Trump.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-07-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 02:47 IST
Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York, attended by family
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York on Wednesday. Ivana Trump, a businesswoman and television personality, died at age 73 in her New York City apartment on July 14 as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A police spokesperson said that Ivana Trump had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment and that foul play was not suspected. Her funeral was attended by Donald Trump and his current wife Melania Trump. Ivana and Donald Trump's children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also in attendance.

Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. Their marriage was shaken by his high-profile affair with Marla Maples, which became tabloid fodder in the late 1980s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
2
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with personal best leap; Australia to compensate past abuse victims at the national sports institute and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with pers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022