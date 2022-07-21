Ivana Trump's funeral held in New York, attended by family

The funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York on Wednesday. Ivana Trump, a businesswoman and television personality, died at age 73 in her New York City apartment on July 14 as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A police spokesperson said that Ivana Trump had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment and that foul play was not suspected. Her funeral was attended by Donald Trump and his current wife Melania Trump. Ivana and Donald Trump's children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also in attendance.

Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. Their marriage was shaken by his high-profile affair with Marla Maples, which became tabloid fodder in the late 1980s.

