CIA director says some 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war
So a quite significant set of losses," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. "And, the Ukrainians have suffered as well -- probably a little less than that.
The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, cautioning that Kyiv has endured significant casualties as well.
"The latest estimates from the U.S. intelligence community would be something in the vicinity of 15,000 (Russian forces) killed and maybe three times that wounded. So a quite significant set of losses," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
"And, the Ukrainians have suffered as well -- probably a little less than that. But, you know, significant casualties."
