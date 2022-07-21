Indian arrested with Rs 41.55 lakh cash in Nepal: Police

A 25-year-old Indian national has been arrested for carrying 41.55 lakhs of Indian currency in cash without any legal document to support its source, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday by a special team of police while heading toward Nepal.

“The police confiscated bank notes worth Rs 41,55,000. In Nepal it is illegal to carry more than Rs 25,000 cash without any supporting documents,” a senior police official said.

“The person was hiding the bank notes inside a petrol tank beneath the seat of the motorbike. The police have initiated legal action against the man under Bank and Financial Institution Act.

