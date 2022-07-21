Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of Sri Lanka by the chief justice of the country on Thursday, the president's media office said.

Wickremesinghe won 134 votes in the 225-member parliament in a vote count on Wednesday, after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned from his post last week.

