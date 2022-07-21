Left Menu

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 21-07-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 10:14 IST
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new president of Sri Lanka by the chief justice of the country on Thursday, the president's media office said.

Wickremesinghe won 134 votes in the 225-member parliament in a vote count on Wednesday, after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned from his post last week.

