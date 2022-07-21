Left Menu

2 held for attack on Thackeray group Sena worker in Thane

Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena here in Maharashtra, an official said.Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Senas Kalyan city unit, was on Wednesday injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official.The incident had taken place on Pune Link Road in Kalyan East.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:04 IST
Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena here in Maharashtra, an official said.

Harshawardhan Palande, deputy chief of the Sena's Kalyan city unit, was on Wednesday injured in the attack and admitted to hospital, said an official.

The incident had taken place on Pune Link Road in Kalyan East. Four to five men had arrived in a car and attacked Palande with sticks, iron rods, and choppers, a police official said.

The Kolsewadi police on Thursday arrested two persons in this connection, the official said.

They registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention), he said. Palande told reporters that Kalyan Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray called him over the phone to enquire about his health.

He also alleged that some associates of a former corporator, who is supporting the Shinde faction, had attacked him.

But, the former corporate said he had no connection with the incident and legal action would be taken against anyone trying to defame him.

