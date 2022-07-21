Left Menu

Goa govt to clear Rs 42 lakh dues of sportsmen by Ganesh Chaturthi

There is some lapse on part of the sportsmen also, Gaude said.The government would pay the dues of Rs 42 lakh by the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:48 IST
Govind Gaude Image Credit: Twitter(@Joshua_De_Souza)
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government would pay financial dues worth Rs 42 lakh of medal-winning sportspersons from the state by the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sports Minister Govind Gaude said on Thursday.

The 10-day Ganesh festival would begin on August 31 this year.

Gaude told reporters here that the dues of the sportsmen were pending for years.

He said when the issue was brought to his notice, he initiated action against the sports department officials who had kept the file concerned. "It is not entirely the mistake of the sports department officials. There is some lapse on part of the sportsmen also," Gaude said.

The government would pay the dues of Rs 42 lakh by the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, he said. The minister also said the government has designed a scheme assuring financial incentives to the sportsmen who win medals at the national and international levels.

