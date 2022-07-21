Left Menu

Turkey says it did not carry out attack on civilians in Iraq's Dohuk

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-07-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 12:48 IST
Turkey says it did not carry out attack on civilians in Iraq's Dohuk
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Twitter (@MevlutCavusoglu)
Turkey has not carried out any attacks targeting civilians in Iraq's Dohuk province, where a strike killed eight and wounded 23 a day earlier, and Iraqi authorities must not fall for this "trap", Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Turkey on Wednesday rejected claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it had carried out an attack on a mountain resort in Dohuk.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said the Turkish military operations in Iraq have always been against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and added the attack on Dohuk was also carried out by terrorists. He also said reports blaming Turkey for the attack were attempts by the PKK to hinder Ankara's counter-terrorism.

