Ukraine's central bank devalues hryvnia by 25% against U.S. dollar

Ukraine's central bank devalued the hryvnia currency by 25% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday because of the impact of the war with Russia. It said it had set the new hryvnia rate at 36.5686 to the dollar.

The bank said in a statement that it had acted "in view of the change in the fundamental characteristics of Ukraine's economy during the war and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against other currencies." The bank also said that the devaluation would aid the "competitiveness of Ukrainian manufacturers ... and support the stability of the economy in wartime conditions."

