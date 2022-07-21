Left Menu

Turkey says talks with Ukraine, Russia, U.N. on grain corridor going well

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:09 IST
Turkey says talks with Ukraine, Russia, U.N. on grain corridor going well
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Talks between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations on resuming Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea are going well so far, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding he was hopeful about reaching a deal.

Turkey hosted officials from Russia, Ukraine, and the U.N. to discuss details of the U.N.-led plan last week. Ankara has since said a general agreement was reached, and that it wants to put this into writing this week.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said he hoped to be able to announce "good news" on the talks in the coming days, but added there were still minor issues being discussed between the parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022