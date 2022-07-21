Italy's Draghi hands in resignation to president -statement
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi handed in his resignation on Thursday to President Sergio Mattarella, who asked him to remain in office in a caretaker capacity, the head of state's office said in a statement.
The statement did not say whether Mattarella would dissolve parliament or call early elections.
