J-K National Conference leader murder case: Delhi HC seeks status report from police on accused bail plea

The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on a bail plea moved by murder accused in Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, who was murdered last year in Delhi. The Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain in an order passed last week issued notice to respondents and directed to file the detailed Status Report with advance copy to the counsel for the petitioner at least one week prior to the next date of hearing which is September 2, 2022.

Advocates Harpreet Singh Hora and Jasdeep Singh argued for the accused before the High Court that the investigation is complete and the weapon has been recovered and the accused is in custody since the last 10 months. It was argued that the evidence is deficient in the case and the accused has been implicated falsely in the case. The main accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa is still absconding and Police is making efforts to arrest him, lawyers argued. In the case of mysterious murder of the former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and senior National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir in September 2021 in Delhi, the murder accused namely Balbir Singh Billa from Jammu has approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail stating that the case against him is fabricated and he is in custody since September 2021.

The case was initially handled by the Moti Nagar Police Station and is now being dealt by the Crime Branch. National Conference leader Wazir, who was a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir's Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, and president of a transport union for the last three decades, had come to Delhi on September 2 from his residence in Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police was also informed that Wazir was missing and they tried to locate him. The authorities also checked if he had boarded the flight to Canada but it turned out that he hadn't and he was found dead in a building in West Delhi. (ANI)

