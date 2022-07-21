Couple commits suicide in UP

A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an oncoming train near Salempur railway station here, police said on Thursday.

Deepak Yadav (25) and Preeti Rajbhar (22), residents of Rampur Bachur village, were in a relationship for the last few years, police said.

They left their houses on Tuesday morning and reached Gopalpur village on Wednesday, they said.

The duo jumped in front of the Bhatni-Varanasi train coming from Varanasi, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action is being taken.

