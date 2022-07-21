Left Menu

UK fraud agency told to record contacts with defendants, suspects

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:04 IST
Suella Braverman Image Credit: Wikipedia
The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) should record contact with defendants, suspects and their representatives as necessary and all its cases should have effective disclosure strategies, the attorney general said on Thursday.

Publishing the findings of a government-ordered independent review into SFO failings after a court overturned a conviction in its Unaoil bribery case last year, Attorney General Suella Braverman said she would be closely monitoring the agency's progress and update parliament in November and next February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

