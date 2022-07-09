UK MP Steve Baker backs AG Suella Braverman for PM -The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 02:33 IST
Britain's Conservative Party lawmaker Steve Baker has endorsed Attorney General Suella Braverman to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister, The Telegraph reported on Friday. "With immovable loyalty, I am backing Suella for Conservative leader and prime minister," Steve Baker wrote in the paper.
Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Johnson, who the previous day announced he would stand down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Conservative party chair resigns after by-election defeats
Britain's Conservatives suffer double election loss, blow to embattled PM Johnson, reports AP.
British officials say case of foot and mouth disease suspected in Norfolk
British officials say case of foot and mouth disease suspected in Norfolk
Britain's BAE gets $12 billion U.S. contract related to ICBMs