Cong holds protest near ED office in Jaipur

Congress leaders and workers held a protest near the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Thursday against the summoning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the federal probe agency in New Delhi for questioning.

The dharna led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra was attended by state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria and other senior leaders, party sources said.

''The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing central agencies like ED to target Opposition leaders. Notice was served on Sonia Gandhi without any ground and on the basis of false allegations,'' Dotasra claimed.

He said the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for several days in the recent past.

''Agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax are being misused to suppress the voices of the opposition,'' he alleged.

The ED on Thursday questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

