Maha: 2 held in Latur, 7 stolen motorcycles seized

Two persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly selling stolen two-wheelers at low cost and seven motorcycles valued at Rs 3.78 lakh have been seized from them, a police official said on Thursday.

Farukh Path (23) and Shubham Telange (18) were held on Tuesday from near the border with Karnataka, Udgir Rural police station inspector Deepakkumar Waghmare said.

Seven motorcycles have been seized from them and further probe to unravel the network was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)