Hang killers of Udaipur tailor: LS member

A strong demand was made in the Lok Sabha for capital punishment for the killers of a tailor in Udaipur and a ban on the activities of Pakistan-based terror group Dawat-e-Islami allegedly linked to the incident.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Arjunlal Meena, the Lok Sabha member from Udaipur, said the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal should be treated as a special case and those guilty be hanged to death.

Meena said capital punishment in the matter would prove to be a deterrent for cruel people who plan to destabilise the peaceful, fearless and secure environs of Udaipur.

He termed the beheading of the tailor and making the video viral on social media as a well-thought conspiracy to foment communal trouble in Udaipur.

The BJP MP said investigating agencies found that the links of the shocking incident led to Dawat-e-Islami, which was spreading its wings in Rajasthan.

''The real intention of the outfit is to spread terror and communal tensions in India. This outfit is active in Rajasthan and increasing its influence in the state,'' Meena said.

