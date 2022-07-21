HUL to invest Rs 700 cr in UP by 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Hindustan Unilever India will invest Rs 700 crore by 2025 in the state and create employment opportunities in Bundelkhand.

The chief minister -- who was inaugurating the spray dried detergent powder manufacturing unit of Hindustan Unilever India, located in Hamirpur district through a virtual medium -- said, ''Bundelkhand - from where investors used to run away and youth used to flee - is becoming a heaven on earth today''.

The HUL's manufacturing unit and distribution centre is located in the Sumerpur area. The chief minister said that Hindustan Unilever India will invest Rs 700 crore in Uttar Pradesh by the year 2025, which will create lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities in Bundelkhand, according to an official spokesperson.

A new path of industrial development has been made through the defence corridor in Bundelkhand. On the other hand, the Bundelkhand Expressway -- dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 -- will give further impetus to its development. Industrial clusters are being built on its banks. This plant in Sumerpur is a step in that chain, he said.

The chief minister also said that ''it (investment) not only strengthens the economy but also becomes an easy medium for employment generation and community development. In a backward area like Sumerpur, this plant will, directly and indirectly, become a medium of employment for lakhs of people,'' the spokesperson added. According to the official, the chief minister said that there are energetic talents in Bundelkhand, and there is also immense potential for tourism. Once yearning for drinking water, a big change has come through in Bundelkhand.

