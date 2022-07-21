Left Menu

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:17 IST
NEET row: Kerala court grants bail to 7 accused
A court in Kerala on Thursday granted bail to seven people, including five women, who are accused of forcing female students to remove their innerwear before appearing for the NEET test at an institution on July 17.

The order was passed by the court in the district, public prosecutor Sicin G Mundakkal said.

Earlier in the day, police had arrested two more people, who oversaw the NEET exam held in an educational institution in here, in the case.

The arrest of a NEET observer and an exam coordinator was recorded on Thursday after their interrogation by police.

Five women, who were on NEET exam duty, were arrested on Tuesday, July 19.

Three of the arrested women worked for an agency hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the remaining two were employed by the private educational institute at Ayur, where the incident took place.

The NTA has formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam. The panel will submit its report in four weeks, according to officials.

