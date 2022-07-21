Gurugram jail warder injured by car trying to gain unauthorised entry

A jail warder was knocked down and injured by a car he had signalled to stop when it was being driven into the Bhondsi jail in this district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the entry checkpoint of the jail around 9.30 am on Tuesday, they said.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday based on the complaint of Sanjay Kumar, the head warder.

According to the complaint, a man came in his car from the Badshahpur side towards the jail.

As private vehicles are not allowed to enter the jail without permission, Kumar signalled it to stop. The driver, instead, sped away. The car was intercepted by another security team at the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) gate barrier.

While the car was returning, Kumar again signalled it to stop, but the driver first slowed down the vehicle and suddenly pressed the accelerator trying to run him over. The warder, who was injured, also claimed in his complaint that the driver threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to civil hospital for treatment after suffering two blunt injuries. He approached police on Wednesday. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving).

''We have identified the car and are conducting raids to nab the driver. The accused driver will be arrested at the earliest,'' said Inspector Devender Maan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi.

Notably, a DSP was killed in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop drove into him. Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had gone to Pachgaon to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

