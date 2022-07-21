Left Menu

We used to stand under tree, says CJI, recalling advocacy days

The bench said after much effort, something has happened ultimately, so enjoy the facility of chambers.I am not talking about the merits of the case. In the welfare and interest of lawyers and with great difficulties, ultimately something has happened, the bench said.Three judges of the allotment committee have invested a lot of time in finalising the list of allottees and Now about 400-500 people are getting benefits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:25 IST
We used to stand under tree, says CJI, recalling advocacy days
  • Country:
  • India

''We used to stand under the tree. You are fortunate to get chambers,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Thursday told lawyers who came seeking urgent listing of a petition challenging the allocation of chambers to advocates in the Supreme Court premises.

Recalling his days as a lawyer, the CJI said that getting a place for practicing advocacy is a ''big favour.'' ''I can tell you, nowhere in the country, except Delhi, you get chambers,'' he said.

Recently, the Supreme Court's administrative branch has come out with a list of 468 lawyers who would be allotted chambers. A plea challenging some aspects of allotment of chambers has been filed and a bench, which also comprised justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, agreed to list it for hearing on July 25. The bench said after much effort, something has happened ultimately, so ''enjoy'' the facility of chambers.

''I am not talking about the merits of the case. Please do not misunderstand me. I am not talking as the CJI. In the welfare and interest of lawyers and with great difficulties, ultimately something has happened,'' the bench said.

Three judges of the allotment committee have invested a lot of time in finalising the list of allottees and ''Now about 400-500 people are getting benefits. You want to stall that,'' the CJI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022