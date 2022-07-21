Left Menu

Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin

A Puerto Rico court archived a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required, the spokesperson, who was not authorised to be quoted by name under the tribunal rules, told The Associated Press.A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:52 IST
A Puerto Rico court ''archived'' a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.

“The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily; therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the spokesperson, who was not authorised to be quoted by name under the tribunal rules, told The Associated Press.

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer. The order was filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law, but police didn't provide further details, including who requested the order.

Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.” The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually. Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras awaited.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,'' Ricky Martin's legal team said in a statement.

