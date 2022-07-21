Italy's Draghi says govt must deal with priorities like Ukraine war

Italy's caretaker government must continue dealing with emergencies related to the war in Ukraine, inflation, the cost of energy and COVID-19, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told his cabinet on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, President Sergio Mattarella called snap elections after Draghi lost the support of three key coalition parties and handed in his resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)