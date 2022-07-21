Drone sighting prompts brief halt to flights at Washington National
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 23:32 IST
A report drone sighting on Thursday prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to temporarily stop arrivals and departures at Reagan Washington National Airport.
The FAA said it immediately notified law enforcement and said operations have resumed but some residual delays are occurring.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
