U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow Biden's shift on immigration enforcement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 02:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate President Joe Biden's policy shifting the focus of America's immigration enforcement toward public safety threats, handing a victory to Texas and Louisiana as they challenge a plan they call unlawful.

The justices on a 5-4 vote denied the Biden administration's request to block a federal judge's ruling that had prevented immigration officials from carrying out the enforcement guidelines while litigation over the legality of the policy continues. But the court said in a brief order that it would fast-track the Biden administration appeal and hear oral arguments in December.

