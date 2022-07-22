Premier of Niue congratulated for successful COVID-19 vaccination programme

Associate Health Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Aupito William Sio has congratulated the Premier of Niue, Dalton Tagelagi who is visiting Aotearoa New Zealand this week, for the tremendous success of Niue's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Niue has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 99 percent of its eligible population double vaccinated against COVID-19. The recent roll out of COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 5-11 years achieved over 95 percent coverage.

From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aotearoa New Zealand has supported Niue to help strengthen its preparedness and response to COVID-19, including through the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to all of Niue's eligible population groups, and wrap around support for vaccine administration.

"We are honoured to have supported the Government of Niue to achieve such high coverage and welcomed the opportunity to support paediatric vaccination not only in Niue but also in the Cook Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Samoa, Tuvalu and Fiji," Aupito William Sio said.

COVID-19 vaccines and roll-out support to Polynesian countries and Fiji are being provided through the New Zealand International Development Cooperation funded Polynesian Health Corridors Programme which is managed by the Ministry of Health. To date, 117,300 doses of paediatric vaccines have been delivered to these 7 countries with a further 67,900 planned.

Aotearoa New Zealand has also provided wraparound technical and operational support to prepare for administering vaccines including assistance with strengthening cold chain systems and processes, vaccinator workforce training and support with managing adverse reactions following immunisation. In addition to supporting Niue's paediatric COVID-19 immunisation programme, 3,990 Pfizer adult doses have been provided to meet Niue's eligible adult and 16-17 year old primary and booster vaccination needs.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to continuing to support all Polynesian countries with vaccine donations and rollout support throughout 2022 as requested, both as partners in the fight against COVID-19 and as friends and members of the Pacific family (magafaoa), " Aupito William Sio said.

