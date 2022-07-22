Left Menu

8 arrested for offering 'namaz' in public in Haridwar

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 22-07-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eight people were arrested for offering 'namaz' at a weekly market in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police said on Friday.

The accused were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) court, they said.

Following a tip-off, Nizam (22), Nasim (52), Sajjad Ahmad (50), Mursalin (38), Ashraf (45), Asgar (37), Mustafa (35), and Ikram (47) were arrested in Shivalik Nagar colony late on Thursday evening for offering 'namaz' at a weekly market, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said.

They were arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (designed to commit any cognizable offense) and produced before the SDM's court. The court gave them a warning and granted them bail, he said.

