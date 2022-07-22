Left Menu

SC junks plea to increase smoking age 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:18 IST
SC junks plea to increase smoking age 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking a direction to increase the smoking age from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of loose cigarettes.

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia rejected the plea filed by two advocates.

''If you want publicity, argue a good case...don't file publicity interest litigation," the bench said while dismissing the plea.

The apex court was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra seeking guidelines to control smoking.

The plea also sought directions to remove smoking zones from commercial places besides banning the sale of loose cigarettes near educational and healthcare institutions and also places of worship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022