Russia says it has destroyed 4 HIMARS launchers in Ukraine since July 5
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:16 IST
Russia's defense ministry said on Friday its forces had destroyed four U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems between July 5-20.
"Four launchers and one transport-loading vehicle for the U.S.-made multiple launch rocket systems (HIMARS) were destroyed," it said in a daily briefing.
Reuters could not verify the claims.
