Russia says it has destroyed 4 HIMARS launchers in Ukraine since July 5

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday its forces had destroyed four U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems between July 5-20.

"Four launchers and one transport-loading vehicle for the U.S.-made multiple launch rocket systems (HIMARS) were destroyed," it said in a daily briefing.

Reuters could not verify the claims.

