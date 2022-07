BRIEF-EMA Says Committee Recommended Granting A Full Marketing Authorisation To Veklury

European Medicine Agency: * EMA SAYS COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED GRANTING A FULL MARKETING AUTHORISATION TO VEKLURY (REMDESIVIR), AN ANTIVIRAL MEDICINE USED TO TREAT COVID-19

* EMA CHMP RECOMMENDS GRANTING MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR AMVUTTRA (VUTRISIRAN) FOR ADULTS' TREATMENT WITH HEREDITARY TRANSTHYRETIN-MEDIATED AMYLOIDOSIS * EMA'S CHMP-ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION FOR MOUNJARO (TIRZEPATIDE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS

