Temple desecrated in Bihar town; one held

A temple was desecrated in the Kishanganj district of Bihar on Friday by ''anti-social elements'' who also decamped with the donation box kept on the premises, an official said.

According to Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kishanganj, devotees found the idol of the presiding deity at the Kali temple in the Lahra chowk area vandalized.

This evoked an angry response from local office bearers of the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and the Bajrang Dal who staged a demonstration by burning tires on the road.

Sangh Parivar activists also raised slogans triggering tension in Kishanganj town which has a mixed population.

''The disturbances continued for a couple of hours but the situation is now under control. Our priority is to get a new idol installed at the earliest,'' asserted the SDM.

He added that one of the suspects has been arrested and was being interrogated by the police. Sharing its borders with West Bengal and neighboring countries Bangladesh and Nepal, Kishanganj is the only Muslim-majority district of Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)