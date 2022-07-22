Left Menu

British Airways workers call off strike action, vote to accept pay deal - union

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hundreds of British Airways workers voted on Friday to call off strike action after accepting a pay offer, the GMB union said.

"No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right," Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer said.

